Rivera
Woman charged with murder

A prominent El Pueblo businessman and cattle rancher was brutally murdered in his home last Wednesday, and state police have arrested his daughter-in-law for the crime.

Arthur Rivera, 81, was stabbed multiple times in the torso and face and died at his home on 580 N.M. 3 in Ribera.

Ruth Rivera, 52, his caretaker and daughter-in-law, was arrested and charged  with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence late Friday. She was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on Saturday  and remained there as of Tuesday.

