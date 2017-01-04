A prominent El Pueblo businessman and cattle rancher was brutally murdered in his home last Wednesday, and state police have arrested his daughter-in-law for the crime.
Arthur Rivera, 81, was stabbed multiple times in the torso and face and died at his home on 580 N.M. 3 in Ribera.
Ruth Rivera, 52, his caretaker and daughter-in-law, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence late Friday. She was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on Saturday and remained there as of Tuesday.
Today's Sports
Trending Now
Hot Forum Topics